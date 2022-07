Irvin C. Kunselman Jr., 83, of Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 15, 1939 in Brandy Camp, the son of late Irvin C. Kunselman and Esther E. (Adams) Kunselman. On December 6, 1958 he married Barbara (Shaffer) Kunselman, who survives. Irvin worked for Citizens Utility in New Bethlehem for 32 years […]

