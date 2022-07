Susan Kathleen Horton, age 74, of Clarion, passed away on July 11, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 19, 1948 to the late Miles E. Long and Sara K. McAnich in Brookville, Pennsylvania. Susan attended Brookville High School and went on to DuBois Business College. She worked as a Administrative Assistant at the Riverview IU6 in Clarion. […]

