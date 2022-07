Patricia A. Bennett age 81 of Spruce Street Brookville, PA; died on Monday July 11, 2022. Born on September 18, 1940 in Heathville, PA; she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Nellie Fenstermaker Miller. Retired, Pat had been employed at Tony’s Lil Roma in Brookville. She was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville. […]

