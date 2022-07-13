CLEARFIELD – Laurie Hull has been named manager of Northwest Bank’s Clearfield office, according to Julie Marasco, region president.

As manager, Hull is responsible for overseeing office operations, ensuring team accountability to policies and procedures and developing and leading sales strategies to attain customer acquisition and retention goals.

She will work to connect customers to Northwest products and business partners that fulfill their financial needs. She will also oversee the office’s involvement in community activities.

Hull comes to Northwest with 20 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently serving as assistant office manager at the Clearfield branch.

Of her new role, Hull notes, “I’m ready to hit the ground running and put my expertise to work to help Northwest customers achieve their financial goals.”

In her spare time, Hull volunteers for March of Dimes and Relay for Life. Hull is also a Big Brothers Big Sisters team captain and a member of Awaken 514 Church.

She is the daughter of the late James Herr of Winburne, and the late Doris Stover of Spring Mills, Pa. She lives in Clearfield with her husband, Willis Hull Jr., and their daughter, Sarah Ehrlich.