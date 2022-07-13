CLEARFIELD – An eclectic blend of blues, rock and Americana will fill the air of downtown Clearfield’s Lower Witmer Park on Friday.

The band – Mr. Pocket – is set to play live at the Corner Concert Series. Music begins at 7 p.m.

On July 22, “Second Chance” brings Elvis to the stage, as well as all your 50’s, 60’s and 70’s favorites.

“Grab a bite to eat at one of our local spots, bring a lawn chair and enjoy talented performers,” says Steve Albert, event organizer.

Concerts featuring popular local musicians happen every Friday night through Labor Day under the park’s gazebo.

This summer concerts raise funds for the ministry, Boxes of Hope, that encourages women in their battle with breast cancer.

For more information or to make an online donation, please visit: boh4bc.org. Follow @cornerconcerts on Facebook for updates.