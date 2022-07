David K. Fenton, 71, DuBois, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born August 31, 1950 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Fred and Almeda (Williams) Fenton. On July 14, 1973, he married Penny (Carney) Fenton in Castile, NY. She survives. David graduated from Philipsburg-Osceola High School in 1968, from PSU in 1970 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/david-k-fenton/