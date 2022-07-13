CLEARFIELD – Inmates will soon have greater access to quality healthcare at the Clearfield County Jail.

On Tuesday, the county’s board of commissioners contracted with Harrisburg-based PrimeCare Medical Inc. to provide healthcare services at the jail.

The company will provide the full-time services of a health services administrator (RN or LPN), as well as a second full-time LPN and a part-time physician, physician’s assistant or CRNP.

There’s been concern because inmate care has been falling solely upon one full-time physician, Dr. Phuong Wirths, and a part-time nurse who fills in gaps.

“It’s really been an ongoing struggle for us to find and retain nurses,” explained Commissioner Dave Glass, “and we’ve been in this position for a while now.

“[Because of that,] we haven’t been able to provide the services that – legally – we’re required to provide. We have to do better for our inmates.”

This prompted the county to explore options with PrimeCare, which specializes in healthcare services to correctional facilities, and also helps reduce other external costs like pharmaceutical services.

The company serves jails throughout the northeastern United States, including Pennsylvania, and is currently utilized by neighboring counties, such as Centre and Jefferson.

The three-year contract will pay PrimeCare around $26,400 monthly, or nearly $317,000 annually, for physician and nursing services to inmates.

The commissioners subsequently terminated its agreement with Dr. Phuong Wirths for healthcare services, though Wirths has the option to contract with PrimeCare, if both agree.

“This is – in no way – a reflection of poor service by Dr. Wirths or his staff. They just can’t provide the level of services that the jail needs, … and we’re obligated to meet those requirements.”

The county paid $124,000 annually to Wirths and has budgeted funds for a nurse, and those will help cover the cost of PrimeCare’s services, but Glass believes there’s potential for a future savings.

PrimeCare plans to advertise its job openings immediately and does hire locally. It hopes to assume jail healthcare services in approximately 60 days.