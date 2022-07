Candace R. Rishell, 67, formerly of Rossiter, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born August 23, 1954, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of Sylvia M. (Blystone) Burkett and Harold “Smokey” Burkett. She was married to the late Richard R. Rishell, who preceded her in death on April 6, 2022. She was an artist who enjoyed painting […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/candace-r-rishell/