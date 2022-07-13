Report by Terry Whetstone

Clearfield, Pa – John Brown of Woodland picked up his first career feature win in the Craig’s Welding and Fabrication Four Cylinder division Saturday night at Hidden Valley Speedway.

Repeat winners included Ryan Jacoby of Fernwood in the Scaife’s Racing Supplies Semi Lates, Robert Garvey of Allport in the Small Block Modifieds and Chad Rougeux of Hyde in the Street Stocks. Tim Steis of St. Marys picked up his fifth Amsoil Pure Stock feature while Justin Fedder of Frenchville picked up the Second Chance win in the Craig’s Welding and Fabrication Four Cylinders and it was Lindsay McClellan of Clearfield picking up the Aquaholic Powder Puff feature.

“Hot Rod” Rodney Phillips and Gary Little brought the Scaife’s Racing Supplies Semi Late feature to Jon Shipley’s green flag, as Phillips took the lead and third place starter Ryan Jacoby quickly followed into the second spot and chased Phillips, while trying to keep Little in second. Little went high in turn two and lost third to Paul Ivory, who shot under Little and took advantage of the bobble. While Little was trying to work his way back into third, Ivory was holding him off. While they jockeyed for third, Phillips was still leading and trying his best to hold Jacoby at bay. After three early cautions, the race went 16 laps non-stop, as Jacoby was trying every groove he had to get by Phillips, as the pair were often side-by-side and door to door, it was good hard racing. As the white flag waved, Jacoby gave it his all in turns one and two, diving under Phillips and grabbing the lead on the backstretch. He led the final two turns as he picked up his second win of the season about a car length ahead of Phillips. Little battled back to third with Ivory fourth and Justin Owens holding on for fifth. Levi Ardery and Little split heat wins.

Robert Garvey was able to get off the line before Shannon Casher to start the Small Block Modified feature, as he was able to lead the event from flag to flag for his second victory of the season. Trent Ogden and Casher battled for the second position the entire race, often swapping spots, but when the checkered flag waved it was all Garvey with the win and going to the Carn’s Equipment Victory lane over Ogden, Cashier, Milton Owens and Hayden Holden. Holden won the heat.

Chad Rougeux and Allen Lamb led the Street Stocks to the start with Rougeux taking the lead and Lamb sitting second. On lap two newcomer Ron Boardman took second and set his sights on the leader, but Rougeux had the right set up and was looking for the win. As he tried to reel in Rougeux, Boardman had Fuzzy Fields breathing down his neck, but when the final checkered fall, it was Rougeux with his second win of the season over Boardman, Fields, Michael Bordt and Lamb. Fields won the heat.

Lester Hudson and Justin Watt led the Amsoil Pure Stocks to the start with a multi-car crash in turn four with Hudson being the loser of that and crash, being eliminated for the night. The restart saw Watt take the initial lead, only to have Ryan Jones take the lead a lap later. Jones was able to lead for two laps, before Tim Steis took the lead on lap four. Once he was out front, it was all Steis, as Jones and Ryan Shaffner battled for second, with Shaffner taking the spot. At the Finish it was Steis getting his fifth win of the season over Shaffner, Jones, Bob Holt and Watt. Heat wins were split between Steis and Watt.Greg Kiehl beat Austin Fedder out of the gate the start the Craig’s Welding and Fabrication Four Cylinder main, and Kiehl was setting a torrid pace, with Fedder in second, “Wild” Bill Hassenplug was third and John Brown was in fourth. As the race continued, following several cautions, Kiehl continued to set the pace, holding off his challengers, as Hassenplug took second on lap seven before he faded to fourth, as John Brown, and had fallen back as far as eight at the start, was working his way towards the front. Kiehl was looking for his first win of the season, as Brown was looking for his career first win, as he moved into third on lap 12, then second on lap 13 after Fedder dropped out. With just three laps left, Brown was pressuring Kiehl and he took the lead from Kiehl with just two laps left and went on to get his first career win. Kiehl held on for a close second over Hassenplug, Tanner Odgen and Tim Campbell. Heat wins went to Kiehl, Fedder, Jim Ogden and Brown.

The Craig’s Welding and Fabrication Four Cylinder Second Chance Feature saw Justin Fedder and Kevin Trimpey on the front row, as Fedder took the lead at the start, then Trimpey battled Fedder back and assumed the lead on lap three. Fedder was not happy with second, so he pressured Trimpey for the lead several laps, before taking the lead back on lap 9. Once he was out front, Fedder began to open up a decent lead over Trimpey. As the checkered flag waved, it was Fedder getting his first win over Trimpey, Ryan Lippert, Isaac Exley and Ernie Irvin.

The first Aquaholic Powder Puff Race for the Craig’s Welding and Fabrication Four Cylinders saw Nicole Fedder and Lindsay McClellan on the front row, as Fedder led the first lap, before she went extremely high in turn four, nearly collecting the wall, as she backed out the throttle, McClellan was able to take the lead and she never looked back as she went on to get the victory over Meleanie Luzier, Verlee Elensky, Pauline Meyer and Tracy Kephart. Heat wins went to Fedder and McClellan.PIT NOTES: 67 teams signed in, including: 14 Semi Lates, 5 Small Block Modifieds, 7 Street Stocks, 8 Pure Stocks and 33 Four Cylinders…13 Aquaholic Powder Puff drivers were signed into the pits…

The Winburne Fire Co. 50/50 was $565 to the winner…

This week there will be a regular show for the Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Lates, Small Block Modifieds, Street Stocks, Amsoil Pure Stocks and Craig’s Welding and Fabrication Four Cylinders, plus on the card is the first visit by the 600 Micros and the second kids bike race/power wheels race of the season. Helmets are mandatory.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. for drivers and 5 p.m. for fans. Watch the Facebook Page and our Website at wwwlhiddenvalleyspeedway.net for more details.



SUMMARY:



Scaife Racing Supplies 358 Semi-Late Models – 1. Ryan Jacoby, Fernwood; 2. Rodney Phillips, 3.Gary Little, 4. Paul Ivory, 5. Justin Owens, 6. Eric Lucas, 7. Steve Scaife, Jr., 8. George Bailey, 9. Mervin Killion, 10. Jeremy Lippert, 11. Laura Reilly, 12. Mike Blazer, 13. Larry Conklin, Jr., 14. Levi Ardery

Small Block Modifieds – 1. Robert Garvey, Allport; 2. Trent Ogden, 3. Shannon Casher, 4. Milton Owens, 5. Hayden Holden

Street Stocks – 1. Chad Rougeux, Hyde; 2.Rod Boardman, 3.Fuzzy Fields, 4. Michael Bordt, 5. Allen Lamb, 6. Josh Bummy, 7. Chad Desmeth

Amsoil Pure Stocks – 1.Tim Steis, St Mary’s; 2. Ryan Shaffner, 3. Ryan Jones, 4.Bob Holt, 5. Justin Watt, 6. Tyler Rougeux, 7. Jacob Jacoby, 8. Lester Hudson

Craig’s Welding & Fabrication Four Cylinders – 1. John Brown, Woodland; 2. Greg Kiehl, 3. Bill Hassenplug, 4. Tanner Odgen, 5. Tim Campbell, 6. Luke Hoffner, 7. Eric Luzier, 8. Tim Raup, 9. Isaac Irwin, 10. Tyler Gill, 11. Dustin Miller, 12. Allen Robison, 13. John Baney, 14. Tim Muthler, 15. Austin Fedder, 16. Shane Wagner, 17. Jim Ogden, 18. Virgil Meyer, 19. Shaun Kanouff, 20. Jake Pennington

Craig’s Welding & Fabrication Four Cylinders 2nd Chance – 1. Justin Fedder, Frenchville; 2. Kevin Trimpey, 3. Ryan Lippert, 4. Isaac Exley, 5. Ernie Exley, 6. William Kephart, 7. Steve Delozier, 8. Jordan Exley, 9. Scott Flory, 10. Jimmy Delozier, 11. Kyler HenryDid Not Start – Martin Neeper and Levi Luzier

Aquaholic Powder Puff Race for the Craig’s Welding & Fabrication Four Cylinders – 1. Lindsay McClellan, Clearfield; 2. Melanie Luzier, 3. Verlee Elensky, 4. Pauline Meyer, 5. Tracy Kephart, 6. Melissa Rock, 7. Amanda Whitling, 8. Sara Ray, 9. Sarah Ott, 10. Nicole Fedder, 11. Kayla DelozierDid Not Start – Samantha Lippert and Natasha Flory