Breana N. Herman, 31, of New Castle and formerly of Punxsutawney, died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her home. Born on June 21, 1991 in Punxsutawney, she is the daughter of Shawn Herman and Wendy Campbell Islley. She attended Punxsutawney Area High School and obtained her GED. On July 25, 2021 in New Castle she married Ben Krueger. He survives. […]

