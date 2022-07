Betty Lucille Yeager, 93, of Brookville, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA. She was born in Coolspring, PA, on November 16, 1928, to the late Edward Clair Fike and Lottie Gertrude (Stormer) Fike. On December 11, 1948, Betty married William Lorrain Yeager in Punxsutawney, PA, who preceded her in death in 2004. […]

