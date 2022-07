Raymond R. “Ray” Tapper, Sr., age 89 of DuBois, PA passed away peacefully at the DuBois Nursing Home on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Born on November 4, 1932 in Brookville, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph R. Tapper and the late Grace V. Johnston Tapper. Ray graduated from Sandy High School in 1951. Ray married Patricia “Pat” […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/raymond-r-ray-tapper-sr/