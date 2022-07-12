Clearfield Borough
- While on patrol, police located an unresponsive female in the driver’s seat of a vehicle while the ignition was on. The female was found to be heavily intoxicated, police said, and was transported to the hospital. Charges are to be filed.
- Police responded to the skate park while multiple juveniles were there during late-night hours. The juveniles were warned of the curfew ordinance and instructed to return home.
- Police responded to multiple juveniles who were reportedly disrupting tenants at a West Front Street residence. The juveniles were instructed to stay off the property.
- While on patrol, police located a distressed female who requested transportation to the hospital due to stomach pains. Police transported the female to the hospital.