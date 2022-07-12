CLEARFIELD – A DuBois woman accused of possessing a quantity of methamphetamine was sentenced to state prison Monday.

Lisa Irwin, 57, pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in two cases for amounts between 100 and 1,000 grams, and to misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in a third case.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced her to a total of five to 10 years in state prison.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, in July of 2021, police were called to her residence for an active mental health warrant.

A family member told them he was concerned about her drug use and there was methamphetamine in her bedroom.

Police had previously received reports that she was dealing drugs.

A search warrant was obtained for her residence and her vehicle.

In the home, they found a “large amount of suspected methamphetamine” in a safe. They also located scales, plastic baggies, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

In her vehicle, they found four individual bags of suspected meth, which was an amount “higher than what would be considered for personal use.”

She also had 12 sublingual film packages of Suboxone, and “dabs,” a potent form of THC that were wrapped individually.

On Jan. 26, police were called again to Irwin’s residence in reference to a mental health issue, according to that affidavit.

When police arrived, they spoke with a man outside who whispered “there is a ball of meth sitting on the table.”

Irwin then came to the door asking what he had just said to the officers.

Both of them went back into the residence and started shuffling things around on the table.

The officer entered and saw Irwin pick up something, hold it against her stomach and turn away from him. She was told to put it on the kitchen counter and back away.

The item was a vacuum seal bag with a large amount of a crystal substance in it, according to the criminal complaint.

While the officer spoke with Irwin about why the man had called police in the first place, she said he was jealous of another man and they had been fighting about it for a few days. On this day, she said it “boiled over” to the point she was throwing things at him.

The man said he did have things thrown at him, and was struck in the face, but did not wish to press charges. He only wanted to go to the hospital and was transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands.

Irwin was questioned more about the suspected drugs and she claimed she gave someone $500 for the bag but was not sure of its street value.

She admitted to having drug-packaging materials in the home and turned them over to police.

Later when an officer spoke with the man, he said Irwin was selling a large amount of meth, heroin and marijuana.

The crystal substance was sent for analysis to a crime lab that determined it contained 117.17 grams of methamphetamine.