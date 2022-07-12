CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) is excited to announce its 2022 Beautiful Baby Contest. For the third year in a row, CAST’s Beautiful Baby Contest will be held completely online.

Eligible entries include babies from birth through 36 months and all are welcome to be part of the contest. There is no registration fee to participate in this event, but online pre-registration is required to enter.

Deadline to register is Sunday, July 24 at 9 p.m. Parents, grandparents and other family members or guardians entering a baby for the contest can do so online at www.ClearfieldArts.org.

Registration and photo permission forms will need to be completed, and a photo uploaded. CAST will use these images for the online contest.

The contest will open Sunday, July 31 at 8 a.m. Family, friends and members of the community can vote for their favorite Beautiful Baby by making online donations via the link provided with your favorite beautiful baby on Facebook and www.ClearfieldArts.org.

Donations by check, noting the baby’s name in the memo line, can also be mailed to CAST at P.O. Box 613, Clearfield, PA 16830 or placed in the drop box located outside the CAST office doors at 112 E. Locust St., in Downtown Clearfield.

On Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m., the contest will close. The entrant that has raised the most money will be named the winner of the 2022 Beautiful Baby Contest.

The first, second and third place winners will receive a trophy award and a gift certificate to CAST events.

All money that is raised from the contest benefit CAST and helps to fund operating expenditures and capital improvements.

For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474. CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of Downtown Clearfield.