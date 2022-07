Carolyn M. Taylor, 52, of 468 West Creek Road, St. Marys, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown following a lengthy illness. She was born in DuBois on December 21, 1969, a daughter of Ronald Ross, Sr. who survives of DuBois and the late Barbara Novitsky Ross, who preceded her in death on […]

