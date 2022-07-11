DUBOIS – A Pittsburgh man is facing charges for stabbing a man in Treasure Lake on July 1.

Bart Anton Thompson, 47, has been charged by Sandy Township police with aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a report that a man had been stabbed at his camp. When they arrived at the front gate of Treasure Lake, they found a vehicle intending to transport the victim to the hospital.

After seeing his injuries, they requested emergency personnel expedite their response because the victim was “bleeding profusely and losing consciousness from a severe cut to his head/neck area.”

He was transported to Penn Highlands Hospital where he had emergency surgery. Surgeons used 11 surgical staples to close a hemorrhage on the victim’s neck and he lost half a liter of blood in addition to suffering soft tissue injuries to his arms, according to the criminal complaint.

A witness told police he was at another camp when the victim’s wife drove into his driveway frantically asking for help for her husband who had a serious cut to his neck.

The victim was slumped over in the passenger seat “in an unstable condition.”

This witness and a friend got into the vehicle and drove him to the front gate where they encountered police and EMS.

He told police that the victim’s wife told him the victim was stabbed by Thompson during a physical altercation.

Later police spoke with the victim’s wife who stated she, her husband and friends, including Thompson, were hanging out that day.

While playing around throwing water at each other, Thompson grabbed a beer, which he dumped onto the victim’s head. They then started wrestling around.

She went into the camper to check on her granddaughter. When she went back outside, she saw Thompson’s wife trying to separate the two men.

As the victim stood up, he was reportedly applying pressure to his neck. He told her to get him to a hospital.

In his interview with authorities, Thompson said he and the victim were involved in a physical altercation during which the victim struck him numerous times in the face with a closed fist. He couldn’t remember why they started fighting but said it was a mutual fight.

Thompson’s right eye was swollen and later it was determined he suffered an orbital bone fracture that required surgery, according to the report.

Thompson’s wife explained she was trying to break up the fight when she was cut on her left forearm.

She gave police the shirt and shorts Thompson was wearing at the time of the fight. The shorts reportedly had dried blood on them and officers found a knife in the front left pocket that also had blood on it.

This case is not yet been scheduled for a preliminary hearing, according to online court documents.