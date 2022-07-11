CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of July 11 – July 15, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Repairs:

? State Route: 3022 (Berwindale)

Brushing:

? State Route: 2007 (Ashland)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0037 (Westover)

Mowing:

? Various State Routes throughout the County

Patching:

? State Route: 2002 (Hegarty Cross Road to Utahville)

? State Route: 4006 (Luthersburg area)

? State Route: 4008 (Luthersburg area)

? State Route: 4010 (Luthersburg area)

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 2002 (Blain City to Utahville)

? State Route: 2027 (Mineral Springs)

? State Route: 2042 (Dillon Road)

? State Route: 2044 (Dillon Road)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 0053 (Moshannon Mountain)

? State Route: 2035 (Lanse)

Road Paint Crew:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

Side Dozing:

? State Route: 0255 (Dubois to Penfield)

Sign Upgrade:

? State Route: 0879 (Clearfield to Keewaydin)

Turf Cutting:

? State Route: 0219 (Dubois area)

? State Route: 0255 (Dubois area)

G.O. Hawbaker:

Contractor plans to place guiderail on SR 0053 between Houtzdale and Glen Hope.

Motorists are advised to watch for slow moving and stopped vehicles through the entire work zone and to obey the posted speed limit.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call 814-765-0524.