The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office currently has an opening for a Part-Time Clerk Typist II. POSITION: Clerk Typist II, Part-Time, Teamsters Union Position DEPARTMENT: Sheriff’s Department PAY GRADE: $12.80/hour starting, $13.90 upon completion of probation period. POSTING DATE: Friday, July 08, 2022 DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB: This position performs various […]

