The Anderson Creek Sportsman’s Club held its monthly Groundhog Match on Sunday.

Top gun in the Custom Class was Jeff Gates of Altoona, second went to Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings and in third was Jack Balon of Ebensburg.

The Factory Varmint Class winner was Joel Dutra of Grampian and in second place was David Shaw of Curwensville. FVM was won by Joe Lash of Hillsdale and the Custom Wide Class was won by Jack Balon.

The side group match was won by Keefe with a five-shot group, at 300 yards, that measured 1.115″. Pictured, from left to right, are: Lash, Shaw, Gates, Keefe, Dutra and Balon.