HARRISBURG, Pa. – The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider a case that could reshape election policy across the country, including in Pennsylvania. (Photo: The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider a case that could reshape election policy across the country, including in Pennsylvania. Photo credit: Amanda Berg for Spotlight PA ) Byline: Ethan Edward Coston of Spotlight […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/what-is-the-independent-state-legislature-doctrine-and-why-does-it-matter-for-pa/