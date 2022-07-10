HERSHEY, Pa. — A child’s firsts are always special, whether it’s their first laugh, their first step, or their first word. But, when a child fails to reach some milestones, they need intervention right away. That’s why in February the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its list of developmental milestones, the tool parents and pediatricians use to screen […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/the-medical-minute-updated-cdc-checklist-helps-parents-track-milestones/