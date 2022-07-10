The 3rd annual Clearfield Taco Tour will make its rounds in Clearfield from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 to benefit Brady’s Smile- Penn Highlands Division.

The last day to reserve event t-shirt sizes is July 13.

This year’s event has 9 stops. Participating restaurants include 120 Pub & Grub, Buster’s Sports Bar, Clearfield Elks, Legends Sports Bar, Mary’s Place, Sons & Daughters of Italy, St. Charles Café, The After Dark and The Toasted Monkey.

Attendees will enjoy a variety of specialty tacos.

Tickets include signature tacos at each restaurant (one complimentary per stop), an official Taco Tour T-shirt, tour drink specials at every stop, tour punch card, and entertainment at various venues and entrance to the “Last Taco After Party” with door prizes and entertainment with DJ Jeff Hunt.

This will be a “free-flowing” event; however, you must be 21 years of age or older to participate.

Tickets are $25 per person, and may be purchased online. A limited number of tickets will be sold. Please visit the event page for more information.

The Taco Tour is being hosted by The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 540, Passport Radio, POP 93.1-95.9 , GANT News and Lindsie Wisor State Farm.