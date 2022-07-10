UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — When it comes to showcasing the latest in agricultural goods and services, equipment, and technology, few events can match Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, slated for Aug. 9-11 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs in Centre County.

With nearly 500 commercial and educational exhibits and a variety of field demonstrations and workshops, producers can walk away with newfound knowledge and ideas to enhance their operations, according to Jesse Darlington, Ag Progress Days manager.

Exhibitors cover virtually every product category, including field machinery, milking systems, animal genetics, storage structures, seed, feed, tools, trailers, sprayers, mixers, livestock housing, utility vehicles, fertilizers, fencing, financial products, insurance and more.

“Our hopes are high for another impressive Ag Progress Days,” said Darlington. “We know there still are challenges involved, such as high fuel prices, but we expect great interest and participation from growers, the industry and the public. We especially appreciate our exhibitors’ support in making Ag Progress Days a success.”

Field demonstrations are well attended and allow potential buyers to see and compare equipment in action, such as hay mowers, rakes and tedders, hay balers, and bale handlers. New demonstrations this year include small-grain combines and large square balers.

The popular research tours will be offered again, Darlington noted. These free, daily tours will allow visitors to see production and management practices being studied by Penn State researchers at the surrounding, 2,400-acre Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center. Tour attendees are transported by bus, but most tours require some walking or standing.

Topics will include high tunnel fruit and vegetable production, equine pastures and dry lots, forest management, stream buffers and native grasses, habitat management for deer and other wildlife, and hops research.

Darlington encourages producers attending Ag Progress Days to ask questions of Penn State faculty specialists and extension educators and talk with experts about the latest research findings, best practices, business issues and governmental regulations that could affect their operations. Information will be available on issues related to dairy, livestock and crop production; animal health; soil conservation; water quality; and ag renewable energy.

Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 9; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 10; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 11. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. Twitter users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and the event also can be found on Facebook (@AgProgressDays).