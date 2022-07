William M. Hetrick, age 75 of Reynoldsville, PA died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home. Born on July 5, 1947 in Reynoldsville, PA, he was the son of the late Wayne and Agnes (McAninch) Hetrick. On December 24, 1973 he married his wife Belva J. (Sprague) Hetrick. She preceded him in death on August 13, 2019. William retired from […]

