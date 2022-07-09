ALTOONA – Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, is pleased to announce Great Place to Work and PEOPLE Magazine have named the company to this year’s “Companies that Care” list.

The annual list, now in its sixth year, highlights the top companies in the United States that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment. Sheetz ranks 64th on this year’s list.

This is the second time in three years that Sheetz has been ranked on this prestigious list. In 2020, Sheetz was included in the list, which specifically focused on how companies responded to the COVID-19 crisis to care for their employees, their communities and the world.

“It is an honor to be included in such an incredible list and be alongside companies that also take pride in their commitment to their employees and communities they serve,” said Travis Sheetz, president and chief executive officer of Sheetz.

“Day in and day out, our organization strives to ensure that the family values my uncle instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952 continue today.

“To do that we work to create a place where employees know they are valued and members of the community know that we are there for them.”

In 2021, Sheetz announced over $70 million in investments in store employee wages as well as an investment doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees through the company’s College Tuition Reimbursement program.

Sheetz also announced early last year that it had updated its parental leave policy to include 12 weeks of fully-paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully-paid time off for partners.

To support the local communities it serves, Sheetz works with several charitable organizations including the Special Olympics, which Sheetz has supported over 30 years through financial contributions, product donations and event volunteers.

Sheetz also fights hunger through weekly food donations to local food banks and works with Sheetz For the Kidz®, an employee-driven non-profit organization, which has helped more than 150,000 children in need, living in the communities Sheetz serves, celebrate the holidays.

Sheetz also recently celebrated its two-year anniversary of joining the Better Buildings Challenge, an initiative led by the U.S. Department of Energy to reduce energy output by 20 percent over the next 10 years. Since joining the Better Buildings Challenge, Sheetz’s stores have already reduced their energy intensity by 14 percent.

This year’s Companies that Care rankings are based on over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more 6.1 million employees.

The surveys ask employees about relevant experiences on how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and in their communities.

Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work’s assessment of the generosity of each organization’s benefits, philanthropic and community support, with particular focus on activities occurring in the last year.