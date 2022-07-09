ANNVILLE – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) works to assist veterans with locating their lost DD Form 214 military paperwork so they can receive credit for time served.

The DD-214 is a Department of Defense document, issued upon a service member’s retirement, separation or discharge from active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces.

It contains information needed to verify military service for benefits, retirement, employment and membership in veterans’ organizations.

Without this key document, there could be a big delay when veterans seek benefits earned through their service to our nation.

For veterans who have lost their DD-214, or family members who cannot locate it on a veteran’s behalf, the DMVA is always ready to assist in retrieving an official copy.

“We assist thousands of Pennsylvania veterans every year, but the No. 1 request we receive is for help locating a lost DD-214,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs.

“The DMVA realizes how important the DD-214 is to those who served, so we leave no stone unturned when searching for this paperwork.”

The DMVA can also assist with locating the DD-215, which is used to correct errors or make additions to a DD-214, helping to assure that veterans have accurate discharge documentation.

Weigl said that the easiest way to manage military documents and avoid having to frantically search for them is to make sure they are filed in a safe place immediately upon leaving the military.

“There is a lot to think about when separating from the military, but one thing that should be top of mind for transitioning service members is safeguarding their DD-214,” said Weigl.

“The best place for safekeeping this information is at the county courthouse Prothonotary’s Office. Regardless, veterans who need help looking for their military paperwork should never hesitate to contact the DMVA for assistance.”

Anyone needing assistance from the DMVA to locate their DD-214/215, or other military documentation, can call toll-free 1-800-547-2838 or e-mail RA-REQ@pa.gov.

More information about locating military documents can be found by visiting the Records Request Program.

Another way to stay in touch is for veterans, family members and people who work with veterans to sign up for the DMVA’s Veterans Registry by visiting www.register.dmva.pa.gov.