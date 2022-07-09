CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man was sentenced to state prison Friday for having a quantity of drugs while living with a five-year-old.

Michael Star Gearhart, 35, pleaded guilty during colloquy court to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.

Ammerman sentenced him to a term of 15 months to three years in state prison, which will run consecutive to his current state prison sentence of 21 months to four years from a probation revocation in May.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to Gearhart’s residence on July 14, 2021 to assist probation officers. This home was considered a “known drug location.”

While there, officers made contact with a woman in a vehicle parked in front of the home who was found to allegedly have a bag of crystal methamphetamine.

Another individual who had an ankle monitor that was not working had arrived at the home with the woman. Both were taken into custody.

One of the probation officers advised the police that they had seen numerous articles of drug paraphernalia in plain view in the residence.

One officer found a bag with residue and another with methamphetamine as well as marijuana and a smoking pipe. They also found a large quantity of used glass pipes.

After receiving consent to search the home, officers found a desk with various amounts of crystal methamphetamine, numerous baggies and a digital scale.

Another container had more meth and buprenorphine pills.

“Throughout the living area, numerous containers were located, which were found to contain various amounts of residue and crystal methamphetamine,” according to the report.

Gearhart was questioned regarding the amount of “short-stay” traffic at his place but denied he sold meth.

Amber Dunsmore informed police that she and Gearhart lived there along with their five-year-old son. After being told she could not have a child running around in a residence with drugs and paraphernalia everywhere, Dunsmore became upset, saying she did not want to lose her child.

Dunsmore is facing similar charges in this case, in addition to four other unrelated cases.