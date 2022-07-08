KYLERTOWN – There will be a public hearing at the Cooper Township Municipal Building, located at 3924 Kylertown Drifting Hwy., Kylertown, at 6 p.m. July 11.

The hearing is being held to discuss a funding application for waterline replacement on Pheasant Drive, Old Turnpike Road, Moose Lane, Long Lane and Blue Eyes Lane.

The Cooper Township Municipal Authority (CTMA) has requested assistance of the Redevelopment Development Authority of Clearfield County to apply for a grant to complete this much-needed water system improvement for CTMA customers in Morris Township.

The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County is holding the meeting to solicit comments from local affected residents about the proposed project.

Residents of the project area are strongly encouraged to attend to hear about the project, and provide comments that become part of the funding application.

For more information, please call the CTMA office at 814-345-5673 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.