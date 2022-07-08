CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company #1 recently awarded the latest Five of Hearts Jackpot to Scott Hall of New Cumberland, W.Va.

During the weekly drawing, Sunday, June 5, Scott’s card was pulled and #54 revealed the Five of Hearts card on the board.

The weekly jackpot game, which was in week number 43, had grown to $83,500. A new Five of Hearts Jackpot game begins Sunday, July 10.

Deadline to purchase tickets is 3 p.m. each Sunday. Tickets are available on the fire company’s Web site, www.lt5fd.com.

The live drawings can be watched on the fire company’s Facebook page every Sunday at 7 p.m.

The fire company wishes to thank everyone for playing the Five of Hearts game and for their continued support.

Tickets remain just $6, which benefit the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company #1.