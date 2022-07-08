HARRISBURG –What do you do with a license plate that’s hard to read?

“A registration plate is considered illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity,” said state Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk).

“I’m hosting a pair of opportunities this month for constituents to replace those plates.”

Armanini is working with local authorities to hold the following events that will start the replacement process –

Monday, July 18: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department’s carnival lot on North Broad Street in Ridgway. Partnering with the Ridgway Police and Fire departments.

Wednesday, July 20: 4-6 p.m. in the DuBois Area Plaza, 1221 E. DuBois Ave., DuBois. Partnering with the DuBois City and Sandy Township police departments.

“There is no cost to replace the license plates and no requirement to register in advance for anyone planning to attend,” Armanini added.

Questions about this or any legislative issue may be directed to Armanini’s DuBois office at 1-814-375-4688 or his St Marys office at 1-814-781-6301.