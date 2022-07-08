WOODLAND – The Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic is hosting its annual T-shirt design contest. The theme will be “Dog Days of Summer.”

If you love animals and summer, this contest is for you. Any age can participate. Judges will pick the top four designs and print them on Animal Welfare Council T-shirts.

Artwork should be on 8.5” by 11” paper and drawn in dark pencil or ink (computer-generated designs are not permitted).

The design will be one color and should include “Dog Days of Summer.” Please list name, age and contact number on the back of the drawing.

All entries are due by Aug. 5, and can be mailed or dropped off at the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1380 Shawville Hwy., Woodland, PA 16881. Please mark the envelope: Dog Days of Summer.

The winners will receive an Animal Welfare Council T-shirt with their winning design printed on the back.

Please note that the AWC may have to modify or reproduce the design to fit the specifications of the T-shirt printing company.

All designs are owned by the Animal Welfare Council and cannot be reproduced.

Contact 814-592-4469 or e-mail animal411.2022@gmail.com with questions about the T-shirt design contest.