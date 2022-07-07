CLEARFIELD – Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, will be holding this month’s Tasty Tuesday on July 12.

There will be barbecue pork sandwiches. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include coleslaw, baked beans and a drink for $10. This is take-out only.

Dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and will include coleslaw, baked beans, dessert and a drink for $12. Dinner will be eat-in or take-out.

For more information about Trinity’s Tasty Tuesday, visit its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield) or call 814-765-9222.

Worship times and other news and events can also be found there.