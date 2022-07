Ronald E. Black, 89, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. He was born on May 20, 1933, in Callensburg. He was the son of Forest and Arveda (Morris) Black. Ron attended Callensburg and Sligo Area Schools. He graduated from Sligo High School in 1950. He married his high school sweetheart Bonnie Jane […]

