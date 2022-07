Homer Lee Hawley, 75, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Specialty Care Hospital, Camp Hill. He was the husband of Susan Emma Wright Hawley whom he married August 16, 1969. Homer was born in Kittanning on July 7, 1946, son of the late Thomas and Wilma Claypoole Hawley. He was a graduate of Worthington West Franklin […]

