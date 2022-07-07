Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to an East Walnut Street residence for a report of a male attempting to illegally enter a home. Police located the male and he was taken into custody.
- Police served a mental health warrant on a Clearfield resident. The male was taken to the hospital without issue.
- Police located fireworks debris on the Clearfield Riverwalk. The investigation is ongoing.
- Police responded to a report of a potentially suicidal male. Police located the male who agreed to go to the hospital.
- Police responded to a minor vehicle accident on East Pine Street. No injuries were reported as a result, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
- Police responded to a Nichols Street establishment for a report of an intoxicated male who was harassing juveniles. Police located the male and he was taken into custody.
- Police received a report of an alleged theft of a bicycle in the area of Weaver Street. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to a North Second Street residence in reference to a neighbor complaint. According to police, a female was annoyed by a neighbor’s flashing red light that was emitting from inside the home. The caller was informed that the light was not illegal. Later, Clearfield County Control received multiple phone calls from the female about the same issue. Police warned the female of her actions.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a motor vehicle crash July 5 at Burger King. Upon investigation, it was found the driver – a 33-year-old Glen Hope man – who caused the crash was allegedly under the influence of controlled substances. He was subsequently taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending at this time.