DUBOIS – DuBois City Council on Tuesday night awarded the bid for its Sandy Lick Creek Rehabilitation project.

The project was awarded to Dave Roman Excavating Inc. for a total amount of $808,845.80.

This year work will focus on the area between Liberty Boulevard and Showers Field baseball stadium.

Work will be done to clear out sandbars and rebuild some eroded banks, which will improve flood control and fishing.

“It affects – in a positive way – the stocking and growth of fish,” stated Council Member Diane Bernardo.

Mayor Ed Walsh noted that the project only had two bidders. The other bid from Francis J. Palo Inc. totaled $1,446,219.

“There were only two bids for this project and a huge difference between them,” stated Walsh.

Walsh noted the city received a $700,000 grant for this project, and so work will continue until the funds are exhausted.

Also, since the last council meeting, Bernardo reported there’s been another “dog-on-dog” incident in the Tower Lane area.

Bernardo said there are dogs “running around” and neighbors don’t even feel safe walking “in their own neighborhood.”

City officials urged residents to report dog-related incidents to the police department.

“No matter what, that’s the first thing you do,” stated City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.

Reports to council or city employees could initiate a lengthier process. “Police can respond more quickly.”

Legally police may kill a dog, according to Solicitor Toni Cherry, if it constitutes a threat.

The city may also fine the dog owner on a per-dog, per-day basis. Residents may be fined for:

allowing their dog(s) to run loose;

allowing threatening dogs in areas that may create problems;

having dogs outside a dwelling and or pen; and

allowing their dogs to urinate/defecate on another person’s property.

“There are lots and lots of fines here,” said Cherry, urging residents to: “please, please, call the police.”

“It can’t wait until a council meeting,” added Suplizio. It was also noted that dogs should not be left in the city park unattended.