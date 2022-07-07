The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will host the third in a five-part series of virtual Veteran Town Halls on July 13, 2022, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The town hall will focus on resources for homeless veterans.

Please join Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, DMVA deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs; Bill Reed, director of Veteran Services, Harrisburg YWCA; and Micah Snead, chairman, Homeless Veteran Committee, Governor’s Advisory Council for Veterans Services.

Discussion topics will include the federal VA Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF) program, Pennsylvania Continuums of Care (CoCs) and veteran homelessness initiatives within the commonwealth.

Attendees can participate by using this Microsoft Teams Link. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenters live during the program through the chat feature.

“U.S. military veterans are estimated to make up around 11 percent of homeless adults,” said Weigl. “This simply should not be, especially with so many resources available to veterans and their families.

“This townhall will bring awareness to programs and services available to homeless veterans, with a hope of getting them into an affordable home where they can live with dignity, comfort and pride.”

The town hall series provides the commonwealth’s nearly 800,000 veterans with a convenient platform to learn and ask questions about programs and services earned through their military service.

The following are the dates, times and topics for the two remaining 2022 Virtual Veteran Town Hall events:

Sept. 14, 2022, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Transportation Issues Facing Veterans

Nov. 2, 2022, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Honoring Veterans for Their Service and Sacrifice.

For anyone who would like to view recordings of the previous Virtual Veteran Town Halls, use this Link.

To learn more about the DMVA, visit online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.