Beverly Ann Gankosky, age 88, of Broad Street, Brockway, PA; died on Tuesday July 5, 2022 at her residence. Born on November 18, 1933 in Brockway, PA; she was the daughter of the late John A. and Anna Truesdale Gankosky. Retired, Beverly had been employed as an Executive Secretary at O-I/Brockway Glass for over 50 years. She was a lifelong […]

