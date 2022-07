William R. Confer, Jr., 42, of Brookville died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Penn Highlands Brookville. Born in Brookville on September 19, 1979, he was the son of William R. Confer, Sr. and Theresa (Kenneth) Cook Anderson. He was a graduate of Jeff Tech and obtained a degree in welding from Triangle Tech. His pastimes included fishing, attending Demo Derbies […]

