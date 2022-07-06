HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 649 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 170 injuries during the four-day Independence Day travel period which ran from Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4. Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes. Troopers made 515 driving under the influence arrests and issued more than 24,000 traffic citations over […]

