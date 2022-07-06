HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 649 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 170 injuries during the four-day Independence Day travel period, which ran from July 1-4. Alcohol was a factor in 8 percent of the crashes.

Troopers made 515 driving under the influence arrests and issued more than 24,000 traffic citations over the long holiday weekend.

During the 2021 Independence Day driving period, which spanned four days, nine people were killed and 195 were injured in the 680 crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.

CRASH DATA

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2022 (4 days) 649 4 4 170 52 0 2021 (4 days) 680 9 9 195 58 4

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2022 (4 days) 515 8,744 294 986 14,226 2021 (4 days) 503 8,970 203 601 12,408

More information on 2022 Independence Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.