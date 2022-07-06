TREASURE LAKE – An alleged assault and stabbing incident occurred over the holiday weekend in Treasure Lake.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Friday at Cayman Landing Campgrounds, according to a WJAC-TV report.

Two male acquaintances started wrestling with each other, which escalated into a physical fight, Sandy Township police said.

At some point, one of the men allegedly brandished a knife and cut the other man in the neck and arm.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, which required surgery, police said.

Police did not identify the men involved in this incident but did say criminal charges have been filed in the case.

Court documents indicate charges were filed July 2 against Bart Anton Thompson, 47, of Pittsburgh.

Thompson is charged with felony aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Thompson’s case is currently listed as inactive, and a preliminary hearing hasn’t yet been scheduled at this time.