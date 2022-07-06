Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.87/gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.68/gallon higher than a year ago.

The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $4.41/gallon while the most expensive was $5.79/gallon, a difference of $1.38/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78/gallon Tuesday.

The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66/gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

July 5, 2021: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 5, 2020: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 5, 2019: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 5, 2018: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 5, 2017: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

July 5, 2016: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 5, 2015: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 5, 2014: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

July 5, 2013: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 5, 2012: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $4.84/g, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.91/g.

Hagerstown – $4.64/g, down 11.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.76/g.

York – $4.86/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.89/g.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday.

“For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades.

Unlike AAA’s once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a small fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.