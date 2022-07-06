CLEARFIELD – The sale of Lawrence Township’s Hyde building has been completed, the board of supervisors reported on Tuesday night.

The supervisors subsequently voted to approve paying off the loan for the new township building with the funds from the sale of the old building.

The remaining balance of the loan was $314,143.13, and the township received $450,000 for the sale of the old building, which leaves the township with zero debt at this time, according to Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner.

Secretary/Treasurer Barb Shaffner requested permission to open a checking account for funds related to the regional police commission, which was approved.

Ron Porter of the Lawrence Recreation Park Board inquired about new basketball backboards and hoops as well as safety caps for fencing.

The supervisors assured him that the items will be ordered, and went on to explain that they are currently waiting on quotes for the items from Costar.

The supervisors selected Bash Contracting with its bid of $19,677.54 to construct the dog park at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park. Ruffner said that construction will possibly start in the next couple of weeks.

Ruffner reported that he will also look into pricing for new flag poles for the township building.

The supervisors made Officer Clinton Knepp full-time, effective Aug. 15, and Officer Levi Olson will be the school resource officer (SRO) for Clearfield Area Elementary School, which is fully-funded by the school district.

The supervisors also approved having Jason Witherite full-time on the road crew, effective immediately, as well as advertising for a new roadmaster.

Back in May, the supervisors dissolved the contract between Ron Woodling as roadmaster and the township.