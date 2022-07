Lana Diane (Chittester) Hetrick, 74, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, while a resident of the DuBois Nursing Home in DuBois, PA. Lana was born on June 3, 1948, to the late David Ray and Beula Bell Chittester in Brookville. She graduated from the Brookville Area High School with the Class of 1966. On February 12, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/lana-diane-chittester-hetrick/