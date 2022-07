A gooey and delicious breakfast! Ingredients 1 – 8 oz. tube refrigerated crescent rolls 1/2 cup dried cranberries 1/4 cup packed brown sugar, divided 2 tablespoons butter, melted 2 tablespoons maple syrup 2/3 cup chopped pecans Steps -Preheat the oven to 375°. -Unroll crescent dough into one long rectangle; seal seams and perforations. Sprinkle with cranberries and 2 tablespoons of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-547/