James “Jim” William Reitz, 89, of Knoxdale, PA, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois in DuBois, PA. Jim was born on November 7, 1932, to the late William M. and Lottie E. (Johnson) Reitz in Emerickville, PA. He graduated from Brookville Area High School and served in the United States Army where […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/james-jim-william-reitz/