CLEARFIELD – An inmate of the state prison at Houtzdale pleaded guilty to felony drug charges during a special sentencing session on Tuesday.

Rafael Altura Almanzar, 24, was sentenced to nine months to 18 months in state prison for felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, during a random cell search on Aug. 10, one of the corrections officers discovered a salt packet, inside of a book, which was being utilized as a page marker.

Inside the salt pack were 10 orange strips, individually wrapped, which appeared to be Suboxone.

Almanzar admitted to the officers that the strips belonged to him. These were confiscated and sent to a lab for analysis.

Because of the amount of items and packaging, it was concluded that Almanzar had the drug with the intent to distribute it.

It was noted that Almanzar had no positive urine tests for control substances on his record.

The lab later confirmed the strips tested positive for the presence of buprenorphine or Suboxone, according to the report.