Sandy Township
- Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash that occurred July 3. According to police, a 51-year-old Treasure Lake man was traveling along Treasure Lake Road shortly after the fireworks. He hit a vehicle parked alongside the road, which pushed that vehicle into a third vehicle, causing it to come to rest against a pole. No injuries were reported and all vehicles were towed from the scene.
- On July 3, police were contacted by a 63-year-old South Brady Street man who reported he was being harassed by his 72-year-old landlord.
- Police were contacted by a 41-year-old Punxsutawney man who reported that his 18-year-old son had traveled to Treasure Lake to watch the fireworks, and had not returned home. Shortly after the man called back to report his son had returned home.
- Police reported a set of keys, which was located in the vicinity of the Warehouse, was turned into officers.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred at the Fairfield Inn.
- Police received a report of a suspicious box truck parked in the Aldi’s parking lot. Officers located the truck and the driver stated that he had stopped for a nap and to work out at Planet Fitness. The situation was handled without incident.
- Police received a report of a male and female camping in the woods off of Ollie Lane. Officers located the 18-year-old female who stated she and her boyfriend were camping there until they found a place to live and a job. She said they didn’t realize that they were not allowed to, and officers provided contact information for agencies that could assist them.
- Police were contacted by a Treasure Lake resident who reported that neighbors were shooting bottle rockets towards his house. Officers were unable to locate the offenders.
- Police were contacted by a 45-year-old Treasure Lake woman who reported that her 44-year-old estranged husband was refusing to leave the house after an argument. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- On July 4, police received a report from a man in the drive-thru at Dunkin Donuts. He stated that the children in the vehicle behind him were not restrained and bouncing all over. Upon arrival, officers located vehicle and learned that the children were restrained and the reporting party was the driver’s estranged paramour. The situation was handled without incident.
- On July 4, police were contacted by a 47-year-old Kilmer Road resident who reported that her dog was out while she was away from the house and when she returned, the neighbor told her someone in a white Jeep stopped and picked up the dog. A short time later, the woman called back stating the dog had been found.
- On July 4, police received a report of a man who knocked on the windows of a local church asking what day it was. Upon arrival, officers found the man in a porta-potty reading the bible. The situation was handled without incident.
- Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash that occurred July 4. According to police, while traveling on Oklahoma Salem Road, a 20-year-old DuBois woman came upon a vehicle with a trailer, which she struck. No injuries were reported and her vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Police received a report about a motor vehicle crash that occurred July 5. According to police, a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old Etters, Pa., man exited Interstate 80, at exit 101, and turned north onto Bee Line Highway as a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old DuBois man was traveling south. The two cars collided. A passenger was treated for a wrist injury, police said.
- On July 5, police were contacted by a 69-year-old DuBois woman who reported that her vehicle was parked in the Walmart parking lot on June 30 when someone pushed a cart and hit her vehicle, causing some damage. According to a witness, the other party pushed the cart into the vehicle before leaving the scene. The investigation continues at this time.
- On July 5, police received a report of a woman holding a baby while panhandling outside of Aldi’s. The woman told the caller she was from Romania but was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- On July 5, police were contacted by a 65-year-old man who reported that he’d given money to a female online for a supposed trip to Britain to retrieve gold from her father. By the time he realized it was a scam, police said he had given her nearly $30,000.
- Police received a report of a man who was sitting in front of a daycare center, which was closed July 5, with his shoes off. He appeared to be sleeping. Officers located the man and, per the owner’s wishes, had him move along.